Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 153,947 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $4,621,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $3,618,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.2% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,477.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POCT opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $642.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

