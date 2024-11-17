Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

