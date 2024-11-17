Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JOET stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $134.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

