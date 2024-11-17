Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

