Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Valvoline by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

