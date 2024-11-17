Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

DLR stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.47.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

