Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 751 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after buying an additional 642,628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 310,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,807,000.

IUSG opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.09 and a 52-week high of $139.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

