Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 766 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,512,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.15, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,011.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.