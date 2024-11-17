HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

