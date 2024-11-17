HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.78.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

