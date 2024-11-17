Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 316 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

