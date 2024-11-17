Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $402.90 and last traded at $405.18. 645,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,369,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.72.

Specifically, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

