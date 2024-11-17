Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HII opened at $193.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.