Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $246.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $270.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.09 and its 200-day moving average is $248.90. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

