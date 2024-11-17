Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $135.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

