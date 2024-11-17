Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 9.97% of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OCTD opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Announces Dividend

About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.5461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (OCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.