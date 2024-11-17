Insider Buying: EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Chairman Buys 1,551,355 Shares of Stock

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 1,551,355 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,499,994.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,551,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,499,994.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EchoStar Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.79 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 238.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,776,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 927,695 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in EchoStar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 424,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 762,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

