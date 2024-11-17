Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -254.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.