Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.7 %
IART stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -254.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integra LifeSciences
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.