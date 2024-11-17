Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 400,000 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,001. This represents a 52.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 300,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 197,637 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,195,703.85.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 222,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

