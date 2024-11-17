Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

