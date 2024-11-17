Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,475,000. Ossiam grew its position in Invesco by 2,712.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 655,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Invesco by 115.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 654,960 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 19.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 377,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -89.13%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

