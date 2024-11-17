Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 974,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,023 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

