iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

