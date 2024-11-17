iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

