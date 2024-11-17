James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
James Hardie Industries stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.76. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $43.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.49 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
