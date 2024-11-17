John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.