John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 420,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2,654.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

