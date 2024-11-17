Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Shares of JMIA opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 802.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 2,146,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 393.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

