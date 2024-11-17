Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Juniper Networks worth $34,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

