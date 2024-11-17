KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of KE worth $31,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in KE by 29.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 37.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.52 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.