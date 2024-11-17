LightPath Technologies Resigns Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm MSL, P.A. – 8-K Filing Analysis

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) has recently announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission the resignation of their independent registered public accounting firm, MSL, P.A.

The transition occurred on November 1, 2024, when Forvis Mazars, LLP, completed a transaction with MSL, resulting in most of MSL’s shareholders and employees joining Forvis Mazars. Subsequently, MSL officially resigned as LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective from November 21, 2024.

MSL’s audit reports on LightPath Technologies’ consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2024, and 2023 did not bear an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion. There were also no disagreements between the Company and MSL on matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope during this period.

The Company has provided MSL with a copy of the disclosures in the 8-K report and has requested a response addressing whether MSL concurs with the stated information. MSL’s corresponding letter, dated November 15, 2024, is included as Exhibit 16.1 in the filing.

Following the resignation of MSL, LightPath Technologies’ Audit Committee has initiated the process of selecting a new independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

The 8-K filing also includes the designation of exhibit numbers, with Exhibit 16.1 featuring the letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission from MSL, P.A., dated November 15, 2024. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) has been appended.

As per the signing of the filing, Albert Miranda, the Chief Financial Officer of LightPath Technologies, authorized the report on behalf of the Company on November 15, 2024.

This update marks a significant change in the accounting landscape for LightPath Technologies, reflecting the Company’s commitment to ensuring transparency and efficiency in financial reporting procedures.

Please note that the information provided is based on the details presented in the 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information should be considered as part of LightPath Technologies’ commitment to regulatory compliance and transparent communication with stakeholders. Any further developments or updates will be duly communicated by the Company through appropriate channels.

