Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Aptiv by 11.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.53.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

