Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,237,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

