Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,957.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,849.90. The trade was a 26.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,844 shares of company stock worth $5,411,032. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

