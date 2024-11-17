Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,009 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 106.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AZEK by 5,452.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

