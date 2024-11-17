Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $5,007,386.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,370,199.43. This represents a 21.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,665,319.04.

On Thursday, October 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $4,762,753.28.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $4,921,476.80.

On Friday, September 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $4,009,995.20.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $4,089,095.04.

Shares of NET opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.27 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

