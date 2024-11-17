Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 0.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $96.00. The company traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.48. 2,390,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,198,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDT. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

