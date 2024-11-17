MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $340.00 and last traded at $331.30. 7,189,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 17,086,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average is $165.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 79.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,954 shares of company stock valued at $30,553,037. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $106,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

