Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 159,404 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 618,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 79,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock valued at $368,439. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

