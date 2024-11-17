Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $150.09 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

