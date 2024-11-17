Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.69.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $458.32 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $170.62 and a 1 year high of $489.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

