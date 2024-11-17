Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVGO. UBS Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

EVgo Price Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.38.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,631.54. This trade represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 25.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 847,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 651,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 76.9% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

