Northland Securities Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $17.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Groupon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 138,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

