NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$218,064.36 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 17,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$218,064.36.
Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NVA stock opened at C$13.15 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
