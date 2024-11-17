NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$218,064.36 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 17,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$218,064.36.

Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$13.15 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.97.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

See Also

