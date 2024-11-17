Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Issues Press Release Announcing Financial Results for Q3 2024

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company based in Seattle, Washington, released a press statement on November 13, 2024, disclosing its financial outcomes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The full details of this announcement are detailed in Exhibit 99.1 accompanying the Current Report on Form 8-K.

The press release furnishes insights into Omeros Corporation’s financial performance during the specified timeframe. As per the report, the information presented in the current Form 8-K, alongside the mentioned Exhibit, is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Therefore, it is not subject to liability under Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

It’s crucial to note that any data provided in this report, including details available on referenced websites, do not serve as inclusions by reference in any filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from Omeros Corporation, irrespective of the incorporation language within those filings.

Moreover, the inclusion of website addresses in this Form 8-K should be viewed as inactive textual references solely for reference purposes. Omeros Corporation concluded to provide a comprehensive overview of its financial position for the mentioned periods.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed by Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., who serves as the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Omeros Corporation.

This press release, dated November 13, 2024, which analyzes Omeros Corporation’s financial outcomes for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, is accessible as Exhibit 99.1 along with the interactive data file, Exhibit 104, integrated within the Inline XBRL document.

For further information, interested parties can refer to the official Form 8-K filing available from Omeros Corporation or visit the company’s website for additional details.

It’s essential for investors and stakeholders to carefully review the report and associated exhibit to gain a better understanding of Omeros Corporation’s recent financial performance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Omeros’s 8K filing here.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

