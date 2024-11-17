Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.