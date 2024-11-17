Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.1 %
PAAS stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -125.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.28%.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
