Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,440,000 after purchasing an additional 159,908 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 227.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 524,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 364,593 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -125.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.28%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

