Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $4,436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pool by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Pool by 459.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $359.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.