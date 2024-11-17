Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,769,000 after buying an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 9.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at $421,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,242 shares of company stock worth $1,102,880. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Popular Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.