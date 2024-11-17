Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

