Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

BK stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.